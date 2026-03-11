Outdoors: Born Learning Trails in Hendersonville and Mills River Provide Playful Teaching Moments

In Henderson County, trails at the Oklawaha Greenway and the Mills River Park have been designed to engage young children in grasping some basic pre-school skills while also encouraging movement and family time in nature. “Born Learning Trails are a fun and free way to take a child out for an activity,” says Bird Bartlett, marketing and events manager for United Way of Henderson County (UWHC). “Start by walking the trail to entertain a little one in a stroller and before you know it your four-year-old will be leading you around the trail for a healthy walk and a stimulating conversation about all there is to discover in the outdoors.”

The concept for Born Learning Trails (BLTs) grew out of research and collaboration that began about 20 years ago by United Way Worldwide, United Way Success By 6, Families and Work Institute and the Ad Council. With the premise that 85 percent of the brain’s development happens between birth and kindergarten, the trails offer a place to further some of that early learning. “Learning to walk and talk, beginning to think independently and understanding how to communicate are all critical early learning skills incorporated into the trail,” Bartlett says.

“At UWHC, we’re invested in the financial stability, basic needs, health and education of every person in our community,” says Kat Carlton, UWHC’s executive director. “So, as the BLT concept grew though the United Way communities, our local Henderson County United Way recognized an opportunity to bring a healthy and educational asset to the newly opened Mills River Park. The trail signs were installed along the pathway and opened to the public in early summer of 2015. Two years later, we installed signs along a portion of the Oklawaha Greenway to create a second trail in the county that opened to the public in July of 2017.”

In the last two years, both trails received updates that included replacing the 10 original and weather-worn signs with brightly colored new signs printed in English and Spanish. In addition, the activity pads for four stops along the trails received fresh coats of paint. These stops help reinforce the learning of letters, colors, shapes and numbers while encouraging physical movement.

Among the activities encouraged by the signs are talking, listening, singing, storytelling, problem-solving, exploration of nature and movements that build fine and gross motor skills. Caregivers are included as well, with suggestions for building confidence, self-esteem and curiosity in young children, as well as ways to share learning experiences.

Summer Stipe finds the walks a valuable way to spend family time. “I’m a mom of two active boys who are always on the move, but they also love learning and reading,” she says. “The Born Learning Trails are a natural way to bring those together. When we’re at the park, they turn playtime into moments of curiosity, conversation and imagination, without it ever feeling like a lesson. I love that United Way continues to offer these trails as a way for parents and children to engage with one another.”

The trail on the Oklawaha Greenway runs from the parking lot at Kimberly-Clark to the Berkeley Road parking lot in Hendersonville, and the Mills River Park trail is located at 124 Town Center Drive in Mills River. Learn more at LiveUnitedHC.org/BornLearningTrail.