Outdoors: St. John in the Wilderness Opens New Trail System

By Emma Castleberry

The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness (SJIW) has opened a new trail system, The Trails of St. John, on its campus in Flat Rock. The trails are open to the public daily from dawn to dusk, offering both recreation and reflection for parishioners and the broader community.

“Creation of over a mile of trails is an extension of the church’s tradition of welcoming the stranger to enjoy this blessing of history and nature,” says Cynthia Easterling, chair of the Holy Hikes committee at St. John in the Wilderness. “People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome on the trails and in the sanctuary.”

A major partner in the development of the trail system was the Holy Hikes of WNC committee, a ministry started five years ago by The Reverend Joshua P. Stephens, Rector of SJIW. Committee members, along with SJIW historian John Barker, trail designer Todd Branham and Father Stephens, spent numerous hours walking the land. “This was an exciting, synergistic effort to ensure that the trails do not encroach on areas of historic significance,” says Easterling. “Trail signs will include detailed descriptions of the historic sites. Future plans include identifying areas of botanical interest. In addition, an outdoor chapel will be available to the community for prayer and meditation.”

The trail system includes the New Jerusalem Path, a modern route inspired by the historic Jerusalem Path that once connected the parsonage and the church. Father Stephens reflected on the rediscovery that came with developing the trails: “We have been incredibly blessed to discover new chapters of our history that we did not know much about before. There was a lot more to the parsonage for many, many years.”

The New Jerusalem Path will connect with other existing trails in Flat Rock that may also have been portions of the original Jerusalem Path. The trail system will allow walkers to travel by foot from the historic church and cemetery through Flat Rock, the Flat Rock Playhouse campus and the Carl Sandburg Historic Site. “The properties now known as Flat Rock Playhouse and the Carl Sandburg Historic Site were formerly owned by the founding parishioners of St. John in the Wilderness,” says Easterling. “The Trails of St. John will literally connect this history. As SJIW uncovers more of the archaeology along these trails, it will inform the history of the other Flat Rock cultural landmarks.”

The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness is located at 1895 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Learn more and find a trail map at StJohnFlatRock.org/trails.