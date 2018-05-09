On Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Spring Fling Plant Sale will be held in the parking lot of the American Red Cross in North Asheville. The sale is hosted jointly by the Asheville Blue Ridge Rose Society (ABRRS), which will be selling a variety of roses, and the Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (EMGVs) of Buncombe County, which will be selling a selection of plants appropriate for any type of garden. “The combination of the Rose Society and master gardeners makes for one of the most comprehensive of garden offerings in Western North Carolina,” says Jeff Wray, president of the ABRRS.

The sale will be a learning opportunity as much as a shopping experience. “We are planning on pairing our customers with an EMGV who can help locate plants they want and also suggest plants which will likely be successful in their new gardening environment,” says Mary Edwards, EMGV and plant sale co-chair. All plants for sale are donated by local EMGVs, so customers can rest assured about the plant’s health and ability to grow in local and regional zones.

The sale also features a diversity of roses that can be purchased nowhere else in the area, including Climbing roses, Hybrid Teas, English Shrub roses, Old Garden roses and Species roses. The plant sale helps raise funds to support EMGV projects such as learning and memory gardens, school grants and public education.

The sale is free to attend and will be held rain or shine. For more information, visit buncombemastergardener.org, call the Garden Helpline at 828.255.5522 or visit wncrose.com