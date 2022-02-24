The Future of Our WNC Forests: WNC Sierra Club Reviews the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Revision Plan

On Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m., WNC Sierra Club (WENOCA) will host a Zoom presentation explaining and reviewing the recently released Land and Resource Management Plan for Pisgah and Nantahala Forests. The event will include presentations from Will Harlan of The Center for Biological Diversity, Sam Evans of the Southern Environmental Law Center, and David Reid, WENOCA’s issue lead for national forests.

“Every 15 to 20 years, the US Forest Service is required to update the management plan for these forests, and national environmental laws govern how the public can be involved,” says Reid. “We will discuss the current draft Record of Decision (ROD) by the US Forest Service, which was released January 21, and is the final step before the new Plan for the Pisgah and Nantahala Forests is finalized. We will summarize how the draft decision either incorporates or bypasses input from stakeholders.” Stakeholders have until March 22 to request a review of the draft decision, known as an Objection.

Reid explains that, unlike national parks, national forests have a multiple use mandate, meaning they can be used for timber, recreation, plant and herb gathering, hunting, wildlife habitat, wilderness preservation, water resources and other purposes. “The crux of the matter for the diverse uses of these forest lands is the balance to be struck among the various interests around the table,” Reid says. “These stakeholders include conservation organizations, like the Sierra Club; hunters who are interested in game wildlife species; a variety of recreation users; the timber industry; and indigenous tribes like the Cherokee.”

The meeting will also include an update on the broadly supported proposal for a new National Scenic Area northeast of Asheville, which will encompass the Big Ivy and Craggy Mountains area.

This free program is open to the public. Advance registration is available at WNCSierraClub.org. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, contact WENOCA Chair Judy Mattox at judymattox15@gmail.com or 828.683.2176.