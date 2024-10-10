The Observant Gardener: Autumn Brings Dramatic Changes to the Landscape

Then summer fades and passes, and October comes. Will smell smoke then, and feel an unsuspected sharpness, a thrill of nervous, swift elation, a sense of sadness and departure.

~ Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938), You Can’t Go Home Again

By Judith Canty Graves

Each year I am amazed at the dramatic changes during the month of October. At the beginning of the month, the weather and landscape still resemble summer in many ways. Leaves are green, plants are still growing and the temperature is warm. Sometimes, the temperature and humidity feel too high for me.

Many flowers, such as zinnias and tithonias, continue to bloom in early October. There are lots of butterflies and bees still around. When the weather is warm and sunny, I try to convince myself that summer hasn’t ended. All is well until mid-month, when changes that were imperceptible in early October begin to emerge in a more obvious way.

In mid-October, shadows become long and dark in the late afternoon as the sun sinks lower on the horizon. As I walk around my yard, I am startled to see my long shadow across the lawn. It always surprises me with a Halloween feel to it!

Hydrangea leaves begin to get brown spots on them. The leaves of my burning bush turn a vivid red. Japanese maples turn red or even yellow. Dusk arrives on an earlier schedule that accelerates daily. Sunshine slips away rapidly.

Toward the end of the month, other changes occur. Temperatures are noticeably cooler and sometimes there is a frost advisory on the weather forecast. Many plants that were dark green or rust-colored a few weeks earlier are now brown and withered. Hosta leaves turn a glorious yellow color, then dry up and become frail. The handsome leaves of the calla lily are now yellow and falling over. Ferns begin to fade away.

The mountain landscape around Asheville takes on a different look with tones of orange, red and yellow. Clouds overhead cast dramatic shadows on the mountainside. It is thrilling to see views of the fall foliage from the higher elevations on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

By late October the deepening fall season is upon us, marking the end of the life cycle for many insects and plants. The butterflies are long gone and there are fewer bees. The oncoming cold and dark are changes that we must heed to prepare for the approaching winter. I cut down stalks of zinnias, okra and sunflowers for the brush pile. Each day there are fewer plants in my garden beds.

The pace of the fall season accelerates as the month ends. Leaves drop rapidly from the trees and daylight fades quickly each afternoon. The sugar maples, which were a vivid orange color weeks before, now are showing bare branches. Usually a cold front arrives, bringing gusty winds, along with a killing frost that signals a new phase of fall as we enter November.

Judith Canty Graves is an award-winning columnist with a home garden in Asheville.