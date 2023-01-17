The Observant Gardener: Embrace The Winter Season

“Live in each season as it passes: breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of each… Open all your pores and bathe in all the tides of nature, in all her streams and oceans, at all seasons.” ~ Henry David Thoreau

By Judith Canty Graves

One thing I have learned over time is to appreciate the present moment as much as possible. It is pointless to relive the past or worry about the future. So many moments in our lives can be meaningful and pleasurable if we just slow down enough to notice them.

This is especially true for gardeners, as each season presents us with unique characteristics and possibilities. That is why I enjoy living in Western North Carolina where there are four distinct seasons and where each season shines, even winter.

Winter’s barren landscape can be a problem for some. It is easy to convince yourself that when the landscape is bare and brown, there is nothing to look at. But I disagree. Winter is the time to seek out plants that do well in the cold, such as evergreen plants with stunning foliage and red berries like nandina or Silver King euonymus. Mahonia plants also have evergreen foliage and small yellow flowers.

Another example of a cold-hardy plant found in many yards is the shield fern. It can survive snow and freezing nights. Other ferns go dormant in winter, but this fern keeps going regardless of the temperature. One plant that actually blooms in winter is the hellebore. I am always pleasantly surprised when I discover hellebore blossoms in a snowy landscape. When you know what to look for, you will find many signs of life in your yard to appreciate and enjoy.

Gardeners can plant ornamental cabbage in the fall to brighten a winter garden. I have grown Osaka Pink, White and Red for my garden, and I admire their cheerful colors on a January day. I also plant red and green cabbages, kale and broccoli that provide nutritious greens for the table, even in cold weather.

The important thing to remember is that winter can be productive if you maintain a positive outlook and perspective. Over the past few years I have focused on what I can do as opposed to what I can’t do. I appreciate the quiet time inside to pursue garden and plant research, take virtual classes, review my notes from the previous garden season and study seed catalogs. Once I have decided on my garden goals for the new year, it is time to order seeds.

I believe that each season is noteworthy, so I look forward to winter as much as the other seasons, especially when there is a beautiful snowfall that transforms the landscape.

Judith Canty Graves is an Asheville gardener with a background in photojournalism. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.