The Observant Gardener: Snowdrops Bloom in the Cold of February

“The early flowers have a special beauty. I always shake with excitement when I find the first clump of snowdrops, fragile, pearl-pure, bending their heads lightly toward the icy, dark ground.” – Gladys Taber

By Judith Canty Graves

One of the earliest flowers to bloom in the winter is the tiny snowdrop, also known as galanthus. You will see its many white blooms along a creek or a road in full sun or partial shade on a chilly February day when the rest of the landscape is brown and bare.

Even though February is always a short month, it can feel longer with the cold, wintry weather. If there is too much snow and ice, that feeling intensifies. Western North Carolina tends to have mild winters, but in February there is usually a persistent raw chill in the air.

Occasionally there are sunny, warm days this month, so I enjoy getting out to inspect the landscape. That’s when I notice tiny white galanthus flowers appearing. They are approximately eight inches high with pretty white flower heads that turn down. If you are walking along and looking at the horizon, you will miss them. This tiny plant requires a deliberate observation of looking down as you walk.

When I come across large masses of snowdrops, they are easy to see with the pure white flowers against the winter landscape. That’s when I feel excited, as this flower is a sure sign of approaching spring! Of course, there are other early bloomers in the mountains, such as crocuses and hellebores. But snowdrops bloom first, even in the snow, because they are hardy.

One reason they are so hardy is that they have a natural protein in their sap that prevents ice from forming and damaging the cells in their flowers and leaves. Also, the leaves have a hard tip that can penetrate through the frozen ground and snow. Snowdrop flowers will droop and turn down during very cold spells, then become upright when the temperature warms.

Snowdrops produce nectar and pollen for bees and other early pollinators after a long winter. On a mild February day in WNC, I have seen honeybees emerge to pollinate snowdrops, so these are important early flowers.

The name galanthus is from two Greek words, gala meaning “milk” and anthos meaning “flower.” The botanist Carl Linnaeus named the snowdrop Galanthus nivalis in 1753 because nivalis is the Latin word for “snow,” so this snowdrop became known as the “milk flower of the snow.” For those who have a serious interest in snowdrops, there are many types from which to choose. Look closely, and you will see differences among them.

People have been fascinated with snowdrops since the time of the Greeks and Romans. These plants have been used for medicinal purposes and have had symbolic associations for purity, rebirth and hope. For many, they also symbolize resilience since they appear so early, emerging through the snow, as they signal the start of a new spring season.

Judith Canty Graves is an award-winning columnist with a home garden in Asheville.