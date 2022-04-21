The Perfect Time of Year for Fly Fishing

Winter is finally over, and the natural world around us seems to be waking up from its winter slumber. With spring just begun, it’s a perfect time to start planning time on the water fly fishing for trout. April, May and June are some of the best months for fly fishing in Western North Carolina, as bugs start to hatch and temperatures begin to rise.

DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River is ready to help get guests in the water through its guided fishing experiences. Offered are half-day and full-day guided fly fishing trips on five miles of private water with an abundant population of both stocked and naturally reproducing wild trout. The average size fish netted at DB bar D ranges from 16-18 inches, with fish exceeding 20 inches being caught regularly.

Ryan Waldrep, DB bar D Outfitters assistant and guide, gets excited about the warmer weather that spurs the emergence of the abundance of aquatic bug life on which trout thrive. “After a long, cold winter of fishing with bobbers and tiny flies, spring brings a welcomed change of fishing with dry flies, bigger nymphs and even streamers as the fish become more active and hungry,” says Waldrep. “Some of the bug hatches that appear in April through June include Hendricksons (mayflies), March Brown Caddis, Cahills (mayflies) and Sulphurs (mayflies) as well as the smaller Blue Wing Olives that are seen through the winter season.” Although these hatches can occur sporadically throughout the day, the best chance at good dry fly fishing typically comes in the late afternoon to dusk hours. However, an overcast morning can also create some spectacular hatches. As the spring water warms back into the “magic” 50-degree temperature range, streamer fishing also picks back up.

The waters at DB bar D Outfitters are 100-percent catch and release, single-hook fly only. As stewards of the rivers, owners manage their land to ensure cleaner water and a healthy fishery. Guides can be as hands-on with instruction as needed, and enjoy helping with casting skills, pointing out areas to drift flies or simply assisting clients for a relaxing day on the river. The outfitter can provide all of the necessary equipment, as well as the required fishing license. The staff enjoys sharing its love of fishing with all ages, male and female, and can also offer packages for large or corporate groups.

For more information or to book a trip, visit DBbarD.com.