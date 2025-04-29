Wild Truth: White Squirrels ~ The Pride of Brevard

By Paula Musto

The mountain town of Brevard is known for a renowned music festival, proximity to majestic waterfalls and, perhaps most of all, its beloved white squirrels. Each year, these iconic creatures are celebrated during White Squirrel Weekend, when the streets of Brevard are filled with craft and food vendors, live music and, for those lucky enough to catch a glimpse, furry white squirrels. This year’s event will be held Friday, May 23, through Sunday, May 25.

It’s a fun family event, say organizers, that also serves to educate the thousands who attend about the wildlife species so endearing the town enacted laws to protect the ghostly-colored animals.

White squirrels are relatively rare compared to the gray squirrels frequently seen scampering through our yards and upsetting birdfeeders. How they arrived in Brevard is bit of a mystery. But according to a popular story, they are descendants of a wily pair who escaped from a traveling carnival up from Florida sometime around 1950.

Somehow, the duo ended up in Transylvania County, were cared for as pets for a time, then ended up back in the wild, where they thrived and soon began breeding. Today, the white variety comprises an estimated one-third of the town’s squirrel population.

Contrary to popular thought, these white squirrels are not albinos but rather a variant of the eastern gray squirrel. They have a mostly white coat, but dark eyes—a condition known as leucism, characterized by reduced skin pigmentation caused by a recessive gene. This partial loss of pigmentation sometimes results in a distinctive head patch or a uniquely patterned coat sporting patches of white fur mixed with gray or brown. It is believed the leucistic variants spring up sporadically throughout the species’ range, then die out, only to emerge again.

Albino squirrels, on the other hand, have a genetic mutation that prevents the production of melanin, the substance responsible for hair, eye and skin pigmentation. Even more rare, albino squirrels have pure white fur with pink or blue eyes and are spotted only sporadically as individuals rather than in widespread populations.

Both albinism and leucism are relatively infrequent phenomena in the animal kingdom, but show up in various species including birds, reptiles and mammals. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge, which cares for injured and orphaned animals, has treated white squirrels on occasion and once rehabbed a leucistic snake. White wild turkeys and deer have been spotted in the Asheville area.

With all of the obstacles that animals must overcome to survive in the wild, those with no or reduced pigmentation may face even greater challenges. Not only does their snowy coloring hinder camouflaging to avoid predators but the rarity places these animals in danger from poachers seeking to capture and sell them as exotic pets in the illegal wildlife trade.

Brevard’s white squirrels are studied under the purview of the White Squirrel Institute founded in 1997 by a Brevard College biology professor who encouraged students to study the unique animals as a class project. The nonprofit works closely with the city to sponsor another popular Brevard event, White Squirrel Day, each February. That’s when the town’s official White Squirrel Ambassador, currently a critter named Pisgah Piper, makes a much anticipated appearance on Groundhog Day as part of Brevard lore that claims its mascot has the same prognostication skills as the famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to forecast the end of winter.

Pisgah Piper is an ambassador animal—that is, a rehabbed animal that cannot survive on its own in the wild and now plays an important educational role. Piper, rescued as a young squirrel, is blind, but she enthusiastically participates in community events to encourage wildlife conservation.

Katy Rosenberg, director of the White Squirrel Institute, is often asked by visitors to Brevard, “Where can we find the white squirrels?” She advises people to keep in mind that these are wild animals and, like all animals, Brevard’s white squirrels have regular patterns of behavior, but their whereabouts cannot be guaranteed.

There are several hot spots around town: the campus of Brevard College and in leafy areas such as Silvermont and Franklin Parks. Driving or walking through the quieter residential areas of town are also good bets. And, while Brevard claims white squirrels as their own, the critters are now also seen in surrounding communities including Hendersonville, Etowah and Mills River.

The uncommon animals are so prized that the Brevard City Council, in 1986, adopted an ordinance deeming the city a sanctuary for all squirrels, though most notably its white ones. It’s illegal to hunt or capture squirrels anywhere within city limits.

People can help protect the white squirrel population (along with all wildlife) by paying close attention to their driving. “Mind the speed limits and keep an eye out for animals crossing the road,” Rosenberg says. “Be careful not to disturb their nests,” she adds, explaining that they don’t look much different than a bird’s nest in a tree. Undisturbed nests are of vital importance, especially during the spring mating season.

To learn more about white squirrels visit WhiteSquirrelInstitute.org. To support conservation efforts, donors can symbolically adopt one of these special animals. You can select a male or female and will receive a Certificate of Adoption and a photo of your squirrel.

Paula Musto is a writer and volunteer for Appalachian Wildlife Refuge which cares for injured and orphaned wildlife. To learn more, visit AppalachianWild.com.