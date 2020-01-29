Conversations: Flat Rock Playhouse

Kacey Clark, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Flat Rock Playhouse Theatre, talks about the history of the theatre, all its upcoming productions for the 2020 season, and its designation as North Carolina’s state theatre.
You may also like
The Music of Queen and Donny Edwards as Elvis at Flat Rock Playhouse in February
14 hours ago
105 Views
Conversations: Asheville Greenworks
3 days ago
31 Views
1984 and The Odyssey at Wortham Center
3 days ago
4 Views
Zoe & Cloyd: I Am Your Neighbor
1 week ago
5 Views
Bardo Arts Center 2020 Season Opens February 9
1 week ago
1 Views
Blue Ridge Orchestra: Kickshaws and Quiddities
1 week ago
99 Views
Leave a Comment