Artists Share Work, Connection at Art in Autumn

The 18th annual Art in Autumn will take place on Main Street in downtown Weaverville on Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Presented by the Weaverville Business Association, the juried event will feature 114 artists from across the Southeast, with booths showcasing a variety of media. Visitors can enjoy local restaurants and shops, live music beginning at 10:30 a.m. and free parking at designated lots. Awards will be given for Best in Show, Second Place, Third Place and Honorable Mentions, with Rebecca Lynch, development and grants director for ArtsAVL, serving as judge.

For some artists, this year’s show is more than an opportunity to sell work—it’s a reunion with the community. “Last year, Art in Autumn was the last bit of normalcy before Helene hit and changed our home and mentality forever,” says Megan Hartman. “I met so many amazing people and was able to connect with them as they enjoyed my artwork. I often think of many of the faces and how they were affected by the storm. This was such a relaxed and happy event, filled with talent and smiling, kind, visitors and vendors.” Hartman’s work in alcohol ink embraces unpredictability, and she will be selling original pieces, prints and greeting cards at this year’s show.

Sarah Faulkner will be showing custom framed original acrylic and oil pastel paintings, including new abstracted works that represent light and love. “The organizers of Art in Autumn are working artists and create a welcoming and caring environment for the participants,” Faulkner says. “It is the best outdoor festival I’ve ever been a part of.”

Learn more at VisitWeaverville.com.