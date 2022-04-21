Book Feature: The Wedding Veil

Kristy Woodson Harvey, Author

Serendipity favored New York Times bestselling author Kristy Woodson Harvey when, in March, 2020, she wanted to center a novel around an heirloom wedding veil. On a trip to Biltmore two years earlier, she had become interested in Edith Vanderbilt’s life. “I don’t know what possessed me to do this, but I did a quick Google search and found a story about Edith’s real-life veil, which was worn by her mother, three sisters and her daughter Cornelia—and then it disappeared,” says Woodson Harvey. “So, honestly, I didn’t set out to write a novel set at Biltmore as much as I was fascinated in what could have happened to this wedding veil—and these two remarkable women, of course—and I set out to explore that in my fiction.”

With the pandemic keeping the world at home then, she read and researched online to learn everything she could about the Vanderbilts. “By the time I could actually go back to Biltmore in real life,” she says, “I had a first draft, and that was actually great because I could use my time fact-checking, clarifying details and adding colorful little anecdotes I learned from guides.”

The Wedding Veil bridges the early 20th century and the present, and, at its core, is about following one’s own true path. “The wedding veil in this story becomes a symbol of what each of these women has to let go of to move forward in her life,” Woodson Harvey says.

The Wedding Veil, March, 2022, fiction, hardcover $27, e-Book $12.99, by Kristy Woodson Harvey, and published by Gallery Books, New York. The author will appear at the Henderson County Public Library in Hendersonville on Monday, April 11, from 4–6 p.m. Learn more at KristyWoodsonHarvey.com.