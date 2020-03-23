Craft Classes at Sun Dragon Art & Fiber

When Rebecca Smith opened Sun Dragon Art & Fiber, her mission was always to be more than just a yarn store. “Education and community are the cornerstones to Sun Dragon Art & Fiber,” she says. “While we sell yarn and art supplies, our current goal is to support the ‘yarning’ community through gathering times and lessons, and we hope to do the same with our visual arts side as well.”

Saturdays are dedicated to classes at Sun Dragon, with the days starting with beginner lessons and the afternoons opened up to more advanced crafters. The morning classes cover basic skills in knit or crochet, including the tools you need to get started in either craft: a ball of yarn called a skein, and knitting needles or a crochet hook. Some March topics include knitting cables (stitches that twist around each other) and brioche (two-colored ribbing); and crochet projects such as shawls and market bags. Sun Dragon also hosts drop-in help times on Thursday afternoons for any project, and ongoing help specifically for sweaters on Wednesday afternoons. Smith is also available for one-on-one appointments.

“Crafting of any kind and making things with your hands has been proven to be a deeply rewarding activity with plenty of mental and physical health benefits,” says Smith. “Learning and pushing the limits of knowledge wider adds to our capabilities.”

Sun Dragon Art & Fiber is located at 35 South Broad Street in Brevard. For more information or to register for classes, visit SunDragonArtAndFiber.com.