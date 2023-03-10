Education 2023: Franklin School Presents Spring Productions

The Franklin School of Innovation (FSI) presents two plays in March. First, the FSI high school drama students perform Save Hamlet! on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, at 7 p.m. in the Asheville Masonic Temple theatre. In this fast-paced comedic version of Shakespeare’s tragedy, written by Mark Henry Levine, many original supporting characters turn out to be women in disguise who realize if they don’t step in, the whole thing is going to end in tragedy.

“Save Hamlet! has a strong women’s empowerment message: women see the big picture and can get things done with less violence and more compassion,” says FSI high school theater director Julia Wharton.

On Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m., in the FSI Innovation Community Room, the FSI middle school drama club presents Honk! JR. This musical adaptation of the beloved fable The Ugly Duckling is a heartwarming celebration of being different. In this story, the other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point out that the main character, Ugly, looks different from his duckling brothers and sisters. Feeling bad about himself, Ugly finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery.

“It’s hard to be different and/or not be accepted by others and this show gives voice to those who struggle with these same issues,” says FSI music instructor and the production’s music director Sandi Wilson. “You can’t help but leave feeling inspired and confident in yourself.”

Tickets to Save Hamlet! are $10. They are available at the door, online at FranklinSchoolofInnovation.org or by emailing JWharton@TheFSI.us. Tickets to Honk! JR. are available at the door. They are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages three and under.