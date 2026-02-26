Feeling Good Opens at Tryon Painters and Sculptors

This year, Tryon Painters and Sculptors (TPS) will provide eight non-juried exhibitions, allowing member artists to showcase and sell their works. These exhibits feature a wide range of media, styles and perspectives. Feeling Good, the second of these exhibitions, opens on Saturday, March 7, with a reception at the gallery from 5–7 p.m., and runs through April 11.

At each exhibition, visitors are encouraged to take time to appreciate each piece and then to vote for their favorite. After the first week of the exhibition, the votes are counted and the People’s Choice award is announced. Diane Mann received the most recent People’s Choice award for her acrylic painting Majestic Sunrise. “I wanted to create a calm and peaceful landscape of our Blue Ridge skyline and add uplifting energy to the sky and clouds,” says Mann. “It’s more an artistic narrative of how I feel in the surrounding beauty of our Blue Ridge Mountains that we call home.”

Founded in 1968, TPS promotes the theme “You Belong Here” in keeping with its goal to serve as a member-driven organization in its Foothills community. “Everything that we do and every decision that we make is for our members and our community,” says Cornelia Scibetta, executive director of TPS. “Whether a seasoned professional artist with years of experience or a brand-new artist who has never shown artwork before, you belong here. In addition, our members, our customers, patrons, sponsors and contributors all belong here with us on our journey to help enhance life in our area.”

A cornerstone of the arts community, the nonprofit’s mission has always been to foster an appreciation of fine arts, provide education in various arts media and partner with other like-minded organizations. All-member exhibitions are held every six weeks, always with an opening reception as a means of fostering connections and enriching the community. The gallery’s next exhibition, Harmonies of the Foothills, will open April 11.

To learn more, including dates of upcoming exhibits and classes, visit TryonPaintersAndSculptors.com. Tryon Painters and Sculptors is located at 78 North Trade Street in Tryon.