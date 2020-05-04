Franklin School: Staying Connected While Apart

The Franklin School of Innovation (FSI) invites its students to participate in a school-wide contest by submitting a creative response to the prompt Staying Connected While Apart. Submission categories are poem, dramatic reading, monologue or short script; visual art (any medium); song (vocal, instrumental or both); and PSA/podcast/digital video.

“This generation of students is living through an experience of historical significance and huge personal sacrifice,” says FSI executive director Michelle Vruwink. “We want to recognize and honor this, while creating something engaging and fun to celebrate the creative ways students are finding to respond to this challenge.”

Prizes will be awarded and selected works will be published on the school’s website, newsletters and/or social media platforms. Students may submit individual work or collaborative pieces. Collaboration is encouraged, but students must be able to do so while following guidelines for social distancing.

“As a school, we emphasize collaboration throughout our educational program, so our students are really used to working together,” says Vruwink. “Finding ways to do this well now that they can’t meet face to face is just a new wrinkle.”

Winners will be determined by a panel of judges and by social media likes/votes. Submissions will be shared on FSI’s Facebook and Instagram.

“Turning misfortune into beauty is one of the most sacred gifts an artist can give to a society,” says artist Leslie Rowland, one of the judges. “On a lighter note, boredom, too, leads to great invention. I really look forward to seeing what these students come up with!”

View student submissions at Facebook.com/FranklinSchoolofInnovation/ or instagram/FranklinSchoolofInnovation.