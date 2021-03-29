Local Art Auction Benefits Pisgah Legal Services

Asheville Art in Action, a new platform designed by local artists Leslie Rowland and Mark Bettis, will host a virtual art auction to benefit Pisgah Legal Services from Sunday, April 11, through Sunday, April 25.

On Thursday, April 1, images of works will be available for viewing in three places: on the AVLArtinAction Instagram page and Facebook page, as well as on the Pisgah Legal Services website. To make a purchase, visitors can comment on the AVLArtinAction Instagram page or message the artist directly on Instagram and complete the transaction. Half the proceeds of each sale will go to the artist and half to Pisgah Legal Services.

Pisgah Legal Services provides free civil legal aid to people with low incomes so they can seek justice and meet their basic needs. The organization’s focus areas include homelessness prevention, protection from domestic violence, income security and access to health care. “Pisgah Legal Services is receiving more than 1,000 calls per week from people who have been impacted by COVID and are searching for ways to navigate the pandemic safely in their homes, protecting their health and their incomes,” says Deborah Jones-Holt, regional development officer at Pisgah Legal Services. “The willingness of Asheville Art in Action to support the mission of Pisgah Legal during this critical time speaks to the character of our local artists.”

For more information, visit PisgahLegalServices.org/ArtinAction, find AVLArtinAction on Instagram or visit facebook.com/avl.artinaction.