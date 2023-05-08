Mark Bettis Gallery Features Works by Tess Darling

Mark Bettis Gallery will open a new exhibition of work by Tess Darling on Saturday, May 13, with a reception from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Bettis’ River Arts District gallery. Into the Hollow is an exploration of the Appalachian cove in Darling’s signature style of mixed media. The show runs through Friday, May 26, and all works are available for purchase.

During the pandemic, Darling spent a lot of isolated time in the Appalachian environment and it gave her a new sense of time and nature. “I found an imagined perspective depicting how one felt like an outer-system explorer, observing the ways of life in Appalachia with a naturalist’s style of field work,” she says. “The more I immersed myself into the life of the forest, the more I romanticized it, turning the scientific approach of learning and observation to a poetic one.”

Works in the show include landscapes, wildlife and portraiture with a subtle science fiction theme, made using acrylic, ink and graphite on canvas, wood panels and paper. “There is a haunting quality among the mountains,” Darling says. “A mysterious hideout for people and animals throughout time. The place seems to breathe with moodiness. The blue, smoky mist itself is an exhalation from the plants. A diverse array of life poses a fascinating collection of forms and colors of the living things that not only hide in the wilderness but also make their appearance in the human-occupied areas. The hidden nature of the wildlife evokes tales of mysterious sightings from improbable creatures. Stories come to life in the dark nature of places like the Appalachians.”

Mark Bettis Gallery’s original location in the River Arts District is at 123 Roberts Street, Asheville. For more information, visit MarkBettisGallery.com or call at 941.587.9502. Learn more about Darling’s work at TessDarlingFineArt.me.