Mars Landing Galleries: Elemental Energy

Mars Landing Galleries, in Mars Hill, hosts the opening of Elemental Energy, a solo exhibition of ceramics by Asheville artist Nina Kawar, on Friday, August 4, with a reception from 5–8 p.m. This exhibition will feature ceramic work from Kawar in the form of sculpture, two-dimensional wall pieces and installations. The show will remain up through September 30.

“We are pleased to invite our viewers to delve into Nina’s evocative natural world,” says Mars Landing Galleries founder and director Miryam Rojas. “Her biomorphic shapes, in particular, feel powerful, protective, and may even evoke a sense of otherworldly intelligence.”

The artwork exhibited includes porcelain sculptures, paper works and an installation from Kawar’s series’, Roots of Consciousness and Journey Home; as well as new pieces of work created this year that Kawar states “embody an energy that I would consider an altogether new series.” The pieces in the show exhibit patterns, movement and energies inspired by the five elements, the human body, emotions and the exploration of the symbiosis within the human condition and nature. Many of the porcelain sculptures are hand-built and carved, while the two dimensional paper works range from Kawar’s own handmade mushroom paper to found handmade paper collected over the years.

“Each series speaks to different facets of my personal growth, collective consciousness and nature’s patterns,” says Kawar. “I am greatly inspired by growth, renewal and decay found in nature, the human condition and how they intertwine.”

Kawar’s creative practice explores and aims to push the boundaries of porcelain through the process of carving and delicate forms. Born and raised in a Palestinian American home in Wisconsin, her sculptural work explores her multicultural lens that parallels her curiosity for patterns, perspectives and consciousness. Many of Kawar’s influences stem from psychology, biology and spirituality. The foundation of her work is grounded in healing, awareness, growth and a reflection of the temporality of life.

“I trust the work acts as a mirror and meets the viewer where they are at in their evolutionary growth and relationship to nature,” says Kawar.

The show opening coincides with the August 4 Mars Hill First Friday event, held monthly from April through December by participating Mars Hill local businesses, offering food, music, art and gifts. The gallery will also host local musician Dave Matters during the event and reception.

Mars Landing Galleries is at 37 Library Street, in Mars Hill. Regular hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Learn more at MarsLandingGalleries.com.