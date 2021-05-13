Estate Sale Helps Fund Music Education Programs in Schools

Help the Asheville Symphony Guild (ASG) raise funds to support the new music education program The Beat Bach Symphonies by donating gently used home goods for an estate sale to be held Thursday, June 3, through Saturday, June 5 with the WNC Bridge Foundation. Donations including furniture, artwork, decorative items and tools are accepted through Monday, May 31. Proceeds from the sale will help provide the music curriculum to all Asheville and Buncombe County schools.

“The Asheville Symphony Guild has focused on the music education of young children for years,” says ASG board president Sarah Van Gunten. “Our members are dedicated to introducing children to the joys of music and contributing to new generations of music lovers and music creators.”

The Beat Bach Symphonies is a collaboration between the Asheville Symphony and GRAMMY-winning rapper and producer Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. The unique program for elementary school students weaves the core principles of diversity, equity, mutual respect and global understanding into the timeless music of Bach, then overlays it all onto the hip-hop beats kids love. International folk tales, original songs and authentic musical instruments are also part of the program. The Beat Bach Symphonies gives children the opportunity to actively engage in writing their own stories, songs, rhymes and beats.

“The Beat Bach Symphonies multidisciplinary approach supports students’ study of language arts and mathematics as well as music,” says Van Gunten. “It is a virtual program that teachers can choose when and how to incorporate into their teaching schedule, giving them great flexibility in lesson planning.”

The estate sale will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Biltmore Village, 75 Fairview Road. Learn more about Asheville Symphony and ASG programs and about donating items or attending the estate sale at AshevilleSymphonyGuild.org or WNCBridge.org.