MusicWorks Spring Fundraising Concert

MusicWorks’ annual spring fundraising concert Movie Magic takes place Saturday, May 9, at 5 p.m. in the Asheville High School auditorium. All proceeds go to support the organization’s mission to teach life skills through music to elementary students in Asheville City Schools. The El Sistema-inspired afterschool program provides academic enrichment, music instruction, healthy snacks and free play to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

“This is our one big public fundraiser for the year,” says Anilia Hornsby, MusicWorks’ fundraising and volunteer coordinator. “It would be impossible for us to do this kind of work in the community without gifts provided by individuals and foundations.”

The concert features MusicWorks students performing scores from popular movies including Star Wars and The Sound of Music. Special guest Aaron Lipsky will play clarinet, accompanied by Alex Watson on piano. A current student at A.C. Reynolds High School, Lipsky started playing clarinet at age eleven. He has been a featured soloist with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra and Asheville Clarinet Choir. Lipsky and Watson will perform Artie Shaw’s Concerto for Clarinet as well as a few other surprises. All current MusicWorks students will take part in the program.

“When our orchestra conductor, Claire Gerhardt, brought a piece from Stars Wars for the students to try, they were really excited,” says Hornsby. “From the beginning, they were ready to attempt harder and harder parts, challenging their skills. The audience is going to love hearing themes from their favorite movie soundtracks and seeing our students’ enthusiasm.”

Asheville High School Auditorium is located at 419 McDowell Street. Admission to the concert is free. Donations can be made by cash, check or through the website MusicWorksAsheville.org.