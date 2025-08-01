Renovated Depot Street Galleries and Eateries in the RAD Are Open for Business

By Julie Ann Bell

We invite you to get acquainted, or reacquainted, with the revitalized southern end of Depot Street in the River Arts District. Here, the artists in the Aura Arts Building and Local Cloth couple with two new food venues to create a must-go destination. This section of Depot Street was flooded and is now fully renovated and reopened.

Aura Arts Building fools the eye, looking demure from outside, then surprising the visitor with three galleries and an Italian restaurant. On entering the building at 375 Depot Street, one is greeted by the aromas from Piccolina, a new lunch/dinner venue where owners Nathan and Elana Pearlman offer “seasonal, local ingredients and heartfelt hospitality.” By day, enjoy Neapolitan sandwiches, pizzas and more. By night, it transforms into an intimate dinner spot serving handmade pastas, risottos and whole-animal butchery.

Angelique Tassistro and Cassie Butcher recently joined Penny Clark, Ada Lea Birnie and Nick LaFone at ClayWorks. Visitors can watch the artists create in the open, brightly lit studio. Butcher uses her “figurative ceramic sculptures called Souls to process emotions and experiences as a way to connect with others.” Tassistro says she is “creating new pieces in a new style at her new studio.” Each of her handmade ceramic dishes is both “a work of art and perfectly functional for everyday use in the kitchen and at the dining table.”

Down the hall and also upstairs, Trackside Studios offers a diversity of mediums, subject matter and styles through the creations of 60 local artists. Classes are offered in a broad range of topics and skill levels and its Stairway Gallery showcases a bi-monthly themed exhibition with artist talks and receptions on Second Saturdays. This month, seven artists showcase their interpretations of “Here, There, Every Bear.”

Pastels by Zoe Schumaker and paper collages by Li Newton feature panda bears. A print by Melanie Merenda highlights a polar bear, and our local black bears are represented in paintings and mixed media works by Cristina Garcia, Kimberly Coon, Kimberly Smith and Page Collins.

Jaime Byrd’s gallery features landscape paintings which “capture the emotional energy of nature from around the globe as well as offering a multimedia film experience where paintings come to life.”

Next, venture across the street to savor the biscuit sandwiches, seasonal scones, cookies, coffee and more at ButterPunk. This biscuit bakeshop, serving breakfast and lunch at 372 Depot Street, is the brainchild of pastry chefs Beth Kellerhals and Dana Amromin.

Then, cross the bridge to welcome back Local Cloth in the old Glen Rock Hotel at 408 Depot Street. Resident artist studios, the retail shop and classes are returning to the 3,000-square-foot studio after restoration. Visitors are welcome to stop and see garments, household textiles and gifts made by local fiber artists, with an official re-opening slated for September.

Trackside Studios is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, and by appointment. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com.