Spring Events at the Folk Art Center

The Southern Highland Craft Guild presents a full calendar of exhibitions and demonstrations this spring. Two craft exhibitions are ongoing at the Folk Art Center. In the Focus Gallery, Attributes runs through May 22, featuring the work of three fiber artists—Timothy Bridges, Michelle Tway and Deb Herman—alongside the metal jewelry of Noël Yovovich and mixed media pieces by Martine House. Tway’s contributions to the exhibition are bird sculptures made with wire legs, crochet-covered bodies, bead embroidered eyes and embroidered beaks. “This group also features more texture and drama with repurposed faux fur, textured yarns and pillow trims to create everything from dramatic eyelashes to a long, flowing, body-length crest,” she says.

Bridges interpreted the show’s theme as both a verb and a noun. “I attribute the works I create to my lifelong interest in fabrics and traditional quilt-making techniques and patterns,” he says. “I like to use these traditional ideas in nontraditional ways to create fresh, modern objects that are both visually engaging and usually functional. Wearable art, decorative pillows and purses all use a combination of recycled denim, cotton batiks and assorted trims and decorative elements in ways that excite the eye and turn tradition on its head.” As a noun, he cites the most important attributes of his work as “texture, pattern, whimsy, bold color, wit and a strong sense of humor.”

In the Main Gallery, Follow the Thread presents a collection of varied works by members of Tapestry Weavers South (TWS), from woven bowls and postcards to framed scenic textiles. TWS was formed in 1996 as a regional tapestry organization to share and preserve the knowledge and practice of tapestry art by supporting and encouraging tapestry artists through workshops, retreats and exhibitions. This is the group’s fourth exhibition at the Folk Art center. “In searching for a title for our latest show, I wanted to convey two things, what we actually do—weave—and what we are expressing when we weave,” says TWS member Betty Hilton-Nash. “In our weaving process we use thread/yarn to make the tapestry. We start with a base of threads (or warp) and by weaving in weft yarns we create a picture, be it abstract or representational. We are creating a work of art by both literally building one thread upon another, and figuratively building our image by stringing together the pieces of the story as we weave.” Follow the Thread runs through May 3.

Craft demonstrations will return to the Folk Art Center in March, every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December. Also, mark your calendars for Glass & Metal Day at the Folk Art Center on April 1.

SHCG is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway, just north of the Highway 70 entrance in east Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Learn more at CraftGuild.org.