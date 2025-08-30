Stronger Than the Storm Book to Honor MANNA FoodBank with Resilience Award

On September 18, from 5—7 p.m. at Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art Gallery, the creators of the book Stronger Than the Storm: Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina will present MANNA FoodBank with the Resilience Award. The award recognizes the organization’s quick and vital work post-storm and their continued efforts to feed and support the community. All proceeds from the book will go to MANNA FoodBank.

Shelly McKechnie is the creator of the book. “In the days after the storm, like many, I gathered with neighbors to fix things, check on each other, cut up fallen trees, find food and water and share information,” she says. “But in the quiet moments, I felt exhausted and overwhelmed. In search of equilibrium, I sat at my kitchen table and started to write. It’s how I process.”

McKechnie envisioned a way to give voice to the community’s pain and resilience. “I wanted to create something beautiful, that people could pick up when they felt their heart needed it,” she says. The book was born out of the desire for a form of healing more permanent than online posts. “As the essays, poems and artwork began to land in my inbox,” says McKechnie, “I was astounded by the talent and depth of feeling. I pored over each one, working with creators to edit them so the works fit the vision of the book. I also took great care in deciding the order of the works in the book, the way a producer might select the order of songs on an LP.”

Those who contributed their work to the book voted on what organization would receive the project’s proceeds. “Those who voted for MANNA noted how quickly they got back up and running, even though their own building was destroyed,” said McKechnie. “MANNA works so hard to ensure our neighbors are fed.” The donation is expected to provide 20,000 meals to those in need.

The Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art gallery was also affected by the storm and stands as a symbol of resilience. “Since Jaime Byrd is one of the contributors of the book with her Footprints Of Helene, a limited edition giclée reproduction, she offered to have the event as part of the gallery’s ongoing goals of bringing the community together,” says gallery manager Adam Cohen. “This event is about honoring the community’s collective effort to rebuild, and the gallery is proud to be part of that effort.”

“This tragedy, this storm, this absolute beast, doesn’t define us,” says McKechnie. “We won’t let it. Instead, the resilience shown by our neighbors, with support from people around the world, reminds us of the power of community.”

Jaime Byrd Contemporary Art is located in the Aura Arts Building at 375 Depot St #105, Asheville. Stronger than the Storm is for sale in local stores, online and at book readings across the region. All profits will continue to be donated. Learn more at HawCreekPress.com.