Henderson County Students and Art Teachers Exhibit Work Together May 8 & 9

The Arts Council of Henderson County (ACofHC) presents Mentors & Students, a series of exhibitions as a thematic unit, on display Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 9, from 12–4 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College Industrial Skills Building. The three exhibitions celebrate the importance of art in a child’s life by featuring the work of Henderson County elementary students, secondary students and their art mentors. The exhibitions are free, open to the public and accessible to all.

“This is typically a three-part exhibit, but this year we are combining them into one show,” says ACofHC executive director Hannah Duncan. “This project is intended to celebrate the impact of art in a child’s life, and after such an interesting year art is an important outlet for children to grow and heal from what they’ve experienced.”

The three parts of the exhibit are The Art of Our Children, featuring the work of Henderson County elementary students; Artists of Tomorrow, showcasing the art of the county’s secondary students; and Art Teachers Create, featuring the work of Henderson County’s art teachers. All artwork from the mentors exhibition will be for sale. The exhibitions are open to all mediums and include a wide range of subject matter.

“My inspiration for what I paint is usually something that is important to me or something I love learning about,” says sixth grader Leah Kitchen, whose watercolor Shipwreck is on display. “I love painting detailed pieces to really depict the whole picture and the small, important details that count.”

Participation in Mentors & Students is open to public, private, parochial and home school students and teachers in Henderson County. Mentors & Students is sponsored by First Citizens Bank, Art League of Henderson County and Blue Ridge Community College.

“This show is important because when you learn how to appreciate art at a young age you learn how to appreciate others and what makes each person unique,” says Duncan. “At a time when so many are divided, art has the power to bring us closer together.”

Blue Ridge Community College Industrial Skills Building is located at 180 West Campus Drive, Flat Rock. More information can be found at ACofHC.org, or by emailing info@ACofHC.org or calling 828.693.8504.