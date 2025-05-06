The Gallery at Flat Rock Marks 10 Years With Visit From Its Founder and a Benefit for the Animals

By Gina Malone

The Gallery at Flat Rock will celebrate its 10th anniversary this month with a special exhibition, a benefit for the Blue Ridge Humane Society (BRHS) and a visit from the gallery’s former owner Suzanne Camarata. The exhibition of work by gallery artists, TRUE LOVE: Art and Animals We Love, opens Tuesday, May 27, and runs through June 14. “As a tribute to Suzanne, founder and visionary of the beloved gallery—and dedicated dog lover—the gallery will honor her contributions to the community by highlighting the mission of the BRHS as a key component of the anniversary celebration,” says Julie Wilmot, co-owner with her husband Phil of The Gallery at Flat Rock and Art on 7th.

Throughout the exhibition, a pet supply drive benefiting the BRHS will be held. The community is invited to drop off food, toys, grooming supplies and other items from the Humane Society’s wish list. Find lists of needed items at BlueRidgeHumane.org/donate/wish-list.

“It means a great deal to have the gallery support the Blue Ridge Humane Society,” says Angela Prodrick, executive director of the BRHS. “Collaborations like this not only raise critical funds for the animals in our care but also help spotlight the many ways the community can be part of our mission—through adoption, fostering, volunteering or accessing our pet support services.” With kitten season under way, the shelter has entered one of its busiest times of the year. “We’re already preparing for the influx of vulnerable kittens who will need round-the-clock care, medical attention and foster homes,” Podrick says. “Donations from events like this help us stock up on supplies like formula, heating pads and kitten food, and make sure we’re ready to say ‘yes’ when these tiny lives arrive.”

On May 29, from 4–6 p.m., the anniversary celebration, with Camarata as guest of honor, will be held. Guests will enjoy Happy Hour beverages and light bites, meet gallery artists, hear from Camarata about her current plans and learn more about the BRHS. During this time, a “Yappy Hour” will be held in the parking lot. “It’s a fun, pet-friendly gathering that captures the joy animals bring to our lives,” says Prodrick.

In addition, artist Marsha Hammel will talk with guests about commissioned owner/pet portraits. Samples of her work commemorating cherished pets will be on display, including a portrait of Camarata and her beloved Charlie, also known as Brown Dog. “As all things do, The Gallery at Flat Rock has transformed,” Hammel says. “Julie and Phil Wilmot have retained the atmosphere of beauty, creativity and harmony that Suzanne established, and brought to it new energies and approaches which will enhance the gallery’s position as an important part of the evolving cultural life of the community.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call 828.698.7000.