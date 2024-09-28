Tour Dozens of Artist Studios During Annual Weaverville Art Safari

The fall installation of the Weaverville Art Safari, a free, two-day, juried studio tour, takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

This year’s tour features nine new artists, representing several new fine art styles as well as woodwork and knitting. “We also celebrate how each member of the tour is growing and changing as an artist,” says Sara Bell, marketing publications chair for the Weaverville Art Safari, who has an entirely new body of work to share with visitors this year. “Attendees will often be the first to see these new works and enjoy them.”

Jeweler Carol Eder-Smith will participate as a visiting artist in the studio of Sue and Randy Hintz of Salvaterra Pottery & Woodworks. “My goal is to create one-of-a-kind jewelry that incorporates unique stones and fossils from all over this planet,” says Eder-Smith. “I want the wearer to find a piece that embodies their individuality and offers a testament to the wonders of nature.”

This year, Eder-Smith will be displaying new works featuring stones she curated earlier this year from talented stone cutters in Tucson, Arizona.

Michelle Wanat of Apothocarve is a self-taught woodworker and broom maker who will also be participating as a guest artist. “I will be selling my heirlooms at Crucible Glassworks,” she says. “My new work includes rolling pins, dust pans made of wood and hammered brass, and mini vases for dried flowers that will have a clip for your car vent and some will have magnets for your refrigerator. I will be demonstrating broom making throughout the day.”

With more than 70 participating artists, it might be a challenge to see everyone on the tour. But regardless of where you end up, Bell encourages you to engage with the tour artists however you can. “Artists love the opportunity to show you their work and to talk about their process,” she says. “Please talk to the artist and ask them questions. It helps us feel seen and appreciated. Visibility for artists can be hard because we work in separate spaces. Thus, inviting the public in allows us to connect with our greater community.”

Learn more and find a detailed tour map at WeavervilleArtSafari.com.