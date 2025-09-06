UpMarket Gallery Brings Local Art and Historic Restoration to Asheville’s North Market Street

UpMarket Gallery, nestled in the heart of Asheville’s historic Market Street, is a unique fusion of art, history and community. Owner and artist Heather Davis restored three historic buildings at 66, 68 and 70 North Market Street to provide a space that supports both local artists and small businesses. “I started out as an artist in Pink Dog Creative, and then moved to Marquee when it opened,” she says. “I was looking to add a location downtown, and when I found the opportunity to redevelop the 100-year-old buildings on Market Street, I jumped at it. I’ve always wanted to do a historic rehabilitation of a vintage property.”

The renovation, which took three years to complete, was supported financially by the State of North Carolina and the Federal Government through Historic Preservation Tax Credits. Davis and her team prioritized using local craftspeople and tradespeople for the project, which is evident in the handcrafted furniture and fixtures that now fill the space.

The renovation process was not without its challenges. The buildings were in poor condition, requiring a gut renovation that wasn’t apparent until work began. “The building, at 100 years old, was in very bad condition,” Davis says.

The unexpected arrival of Hurricane Helene further delayed the project. “We were all ready for our final inspection and Certificate of Occupancy when the hurricane hit,” Davis says. “The inspectors were all deployed elsewhere in much-needed places, obviously, and that slowed us down by months.”

Despite these setbacks, there were moments of surprise and joy during the restoration. “The parapet, which is the ornamental crown that contains beautiful craftsman tile, wasn’t there when I purchased the building. I didn’t know it existed until I saw pictures of the building from 1926,” Davis says. “We found the parapet in pieces, including the original tiles, up on the roof. We were able to hire expert masons to recreate the parapet using the original materials and tiles, and resurrect it. The building today looks just like it did in 1926 when it was built.”

Davis is also excited about the restored elements inside the gallery. “The ceiling in Dog & Pony Show is the original tin ceiling—100 years old,” she says. “We were able to have the original ceiling tiles replicated exactly, so the gallery has a perfect replica of the original tin ceilings, and the two ceilings look identical.”

The building’s diverse functions include an art gallery, the Dog & Pony Show boutique that features local art and home decor, an event space for small groups with a commercial catering kitchen, a rentable photo studio and a tech-enabled conference room available for entrepreneurs and businesses. For Davis, it’s also an art studio, and the space reflects her vision of creating a place where artists, art lovers and small businesses can thrive.

“There’s so much varied activity under our roof, all with the overarching idea of helping artists, those who love art, and small businesses prosper and thrive,” she says. “You have to come visit to understand what an unusual place UpMarket is. It’s a beautiful place, filled with the loving touches of the local artists and craftspeople who brought it back to life and who now fill it with their work for sale. But it also has the most amazing vibe.”

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at UpMarketGallery.com.