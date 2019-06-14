The NC Arboretum is Covered in Color

By Natasha Anderson

This summer, the North Carolina Arboretum transforms into a canvas of color and creativity as part of its 2019 Covered in Color celebration. Through September 2, visitors will experience the broad spectrum of hues found in the season’s flowers and foliage while learning about color theory and design. “Western North Carolina and the Asheville area are known for the colorful vibrancy of their dramatic landscapes and creative arts scene,” says the Arboretum’s marketing and public relations manager Whitney Smith. “This initiative was designed to celebrate the impact of color found in nature, through art, and in our communities.”

Inside the Arboretum’s Baker Exhibit Center, renowned Asheville-based artist Leo Monahan will display his new exhibit, Compositions of Color, which showcases the complex composition of art and music through various representations of paper-made guitars and other images. In the Arboretum’s Exhibit Greenhouse, color-themed plantings will accompany a special student photography exhibit, Nature’s Palette, which will feature images of colors found in nature captured by K-8 students participating in the Arboretum’s ecoEXPLORE citizen-science program.

As part of the Covered in Color celebration, the Arboretum has also partnered with Leap Frog Tours and WAXON Studios of West Asheville to offer a special Colorful Asheville tour package. Available Thursdays and Saturdays, June through August, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests will enjoy an inside look into the city’s colorful creations. The package includes a guided color-themed tour of the Arboretum, lunch at Bent Creek Bistro and a personalized dye workshop at WAXON Studios in West Asheville.

“We hope that visitors will learn about the power of color in the landscape and arts by visiting the Arboretum during the summer to see how color impacts the way we see, experience and enjoy nature,” says Smith.

The North Carolina Arboretum is located at 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way in Asheville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, April through October. Admission is free. A standard $14 per vehicle parking fee is required for non-members. For more information on the Arboretum’s Covered in Color celebration and additional summer programming, please visit NCArboretum.org.