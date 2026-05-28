The Observant Gardener: Create a Glorious Garden with Colorful Hydrangeas

“Hydrangeas symbolize heartfelt emotions, gratitude and graceful abundance.” ~ Anonymous

By Judith Canty Graves

On a typical, sunny June morning, I visit a grove of macrophylla hydrangeas in my yard as they soak up the gentle light. It is a treat to walk among these handsome shrubs to admire buds and blooms that increase in beauty with each passing day. In the morning, the light is filtered through the forest beyond my creek and there is abundant dew on the grass and the plants. I listen to the flowing water and I am filled with gratitude that I can enjoy this experience every spring.

Macrophylla hydrangeas are reliable perennials. Over the years, I have planted many different hydrangea varieties in my yard that always produce an array of harmonious colors such as blue, lavender, pink and white. These plants are the stars of June in Western North Carolina. They come out of dormancy in March, when they begin producing tiny leaves. By April and May, small buds appear on stalks that have been bare all winter, followed by abundant and globular blooms that are visible everywhere in late spring. The flowers continue to open throughout the month of June.

Hydrangea varieties have many different popular names, such as bigleaf, French and mophead, though all are also known by their scientific name, Hydrangea macrophylla. A unique hydrangea with a different style bloom is the lacecap, known as Hydrangea macrophylla normalis. Its delicate blooms are flatter, with a ring of flowers around a center of smaller flowers. Both varieties need partial to full shade to thrive. Morning light is best, so plan carefully when you plant.

The word “macrophylla” is from the Greek makros, for large, and phyllon, meaning leaf, to describe the plant’s handsome foliage. The word “hydrangea” is also Greek, from hydro, for water, and angeion, for vessel, describing a water vessel. Hydrangeas love to absorb water, especially on a hot day.

Over the years, plant breeders have created thousands of cultivars of macrophylla hydrangeas, offering blooms ranging from white to light blue, deep purple and many shades of pink. I enjoy combining these colorful blooms in my flower arrangements.

A native of Asia, hydrangeas, for the Japanese, symbolize love, repentance and gratitude. According to Japanese legend, an emperor who felt he had neglected the woman he loved apologized with the gift of beautiful blossoms. Since then, hydrangeas have symbolized heartfelt feeling to the Japanese. Many temples, shrines and gardens are full of bushes that bloom in June and July.

With the Summer Solstice approaching, macrophylla hydrangeas are growing and blossoming at a tremendous rate. June is a wonderful month, with perfect gardening weather. This is the time when these plants are at their best.

Judith Canty Graves is an award-winning columnist with a home garden in Asheville. Follow @TheObservantGardener on Instagram to see new garden photos daily.