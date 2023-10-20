WNC Crafts 2023: Folk School Hosts Forge After Dark, Live Auction

Brasstown’s John C. Campbell Folk School hosts the blacksmithing event Forge After Dark on Friday, November 3, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the school’s Clay Spencer Blacksmith Shop. Blacksmiths will work on everything from sculpture to wall hooks and other functional items during the gathering. The evening will also include fireside storytelling, ax throwing and a barbecue food truck.

“The blacksmith shop on campus has always held a hammer-in the night before the annual auction, but this year we have turned it into a celebration,” says the school’s blacksmithing and metals coordinator, Elizabeth Belz. “The blacksmiths do many things for campus which students, staff and visitors see and use every day, so we want to recognize their contributions and invite the public to be a part of that.”

A spirited live auction featuring metal work still warm from the previous evening’s forge takes place on Saturday, November 4. Nonmetal items including basketry, oil paintings and hand-carved wooden bowls donated by the school’s instructors, students and staff will also be auctioned.

Proceeds from all sales support the Folk School’s many programs. A preview takes place from noon to 2 p.m., with the auction running from 2–4 p.m. in the Keith House Community Room. Both the auction and the previous night’s forge are free, family-friendly events that are open to the public.

“Part of our mission is bringing people together for experiences in learning and community life,” says Belz. “Whenever we are able to do that, we get excited.”

John C. Campbell Folk School is located at One Folk School Road, Brasstown. Learn more at FolkSchool.org.