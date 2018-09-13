Dazed by Dahlias at Bullington Gardens

By Carolyn Schweitz

In the last swell of summer and before the chill of autumn, some of the most beautiful flowers and plants put forth their blooms. One such flower is the intricate dahlia, which Bullington Gardens, Hendersonville’s horticultural education center, celebrates annually with garden tours, a fundraising gala and a silent auction.

Bullington Gardens will be hosting its third Dahlia Daze from Tuesday, September 18, through Thursday, September 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Visitors can take a guided tour or walk on their own through the Dahlia Garden to see the varieties of blooms. Daily guided tours start at 10 a.m., lasting for an hour each. Although the tours are free, participants are encouraged to register to ensure a spot on the popular tours.

Bullington Gardens will also be hosting a fundraising event, Wine & Dahlias, on Friday, September 21, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Ticket holders and patrons can enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres, wine and hard cider while strolling through the Dahlia Garden, in addition to a silent auction. Event tickets cost $35 and must be purchased prior to the event. Patron tickets cost $100. The evening is a fun way to give back to Bullington Gardens while enjoying the beauty of the dahlias.

Jennifer Ramer, administrative assistant for Bullington Gardens explains why dahlias are such a unique flower. “Dahlia blooms hold their color and shape for up to 20 days,” she says. “They come in many different shapes and vibrant colors. They bloom from mid to late summer through the first frost and are considered an annual in Western North Carolina.” Both Dahlia Daze and Wine & Dahlias are special opportunities to get to see more than 600 dahlia plants in full bloom.

Besides these celebrations, Bullington Gardens has plenty to offer year-round. “We have a variety of classes and workshops we offer throughout the year as well as plant sales, open houses and other fundraising events,” says Ramer. “We also offer Horticultural Therapy to individuals facing a myriad of challenges from mental and physical challenges to addiction.”

For information, visit bullingtongardens.org , call 828.698.6104 or find them on Facebook. Bullington Gardens is at 95 Upper Red Oak Trail in Hendersonville and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.