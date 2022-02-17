Shop Talk: Compleat Naturalist

The Compleat Naturalist opened in June of 1992. “Our mission is to provide books, tools, ideas and inspiration to help people connect with nature at any age and any level of interest, whether it’s simply looking at birds or exploring the ecology of the Southern Appalachians,” says owner Laura Mahan.

The name of the store comes from a book titled The Compleat Angler by Izaac Walton published in 1653. “Spelling it that way is a little bit whimsical, but it is reminiscent of naturalist explorers from long ago who made amazing discoveries,” says Mahan.

Mahan’s favorite thing about the store is meeting people who are nature lovers. “We have crafted a destination store that visitors and residents alike will enjoy, whether they need a hiking map, field guide or a gift for someone they know who enjoys the natural world,” she says.

The Compleat Naturalist is located at 2 Brook Street in Asheville’s Historic Biltmore Village. To learn more, visit CompleatNaturalist.com or call 828.274.5430.