Authors Celebrate Home at Malaprop’s

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café gives readers many reasons to be thankful this month with celebrations of home, food and song among the scheduled events with authors and editors.

On Sunday, November 11, at 3 p.m. NC writer of books, columns and essays Susan Harlan presents her latest book, Decorating a Room of One’s Own: Conversations on Interior Design with Miss Havisham, Jane Eyre, Victor Frankenstein, Elizabeth Bennet, Ishmael, and Other Literary Notables. The book is described as a “wickedly funny house tour through literary classics in which beloved characters open their doors to reveal their interior design choices, inspirations and secrets.”

Chef and television personality Carla Hall brings her passion for soul food to Asheville readers and foodies on Saturday, November 17, at 2 p.m. A Tennessee native, her philosophy is to “always cook with love.” Her latest compilation of recipes is titled Soul Food: Everyday & Celebration. “What I am always doing is trying to make the main ingredients shine as much as possible—and that results in lighter dishes,” Hall says. “The recipes in this book capture all the soulfulness of soul food, but don’t make you feel like you’re gonna die afterward.”

Asheville is one of four stops in the state as Oxford American launches its 20th annual Southern Music issue featuring, for the first time, the many musical styles and genres of North Carolina. Readings by NC authors, each with musical interludes, will be held Saturday, December 1, at 3 p.m. The issue will include contributions from some of the state’s notable and beloved writers in the form of profiles, essays and tributes, with focus on some of the musicians with ties to North Carolina, including Nina Simone, James Taylor and John Coltrane. The North Carolina Music issue will be on newsstands starting November 20.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To see the full schedule of events for the month or to purchase tickets for special events, visit malaprops.com.