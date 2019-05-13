Plough to Pantry

The Black Mountain Beautification Committee (BMBC) will host the 14th annual Black Mountain Garden Show & Sale on Friday, May 17, from 4–8 p.m., and Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held on the grounds of the Monte Vista Hotel. Organizers expanded this year's sale to include hours on Friday. "We wanted to give gardeners time to enjoy a garden party feeling at the historic hotel grounds while soaking in the celebration of spring," says Lyndall Noyes- Brownell, co-chair of the BMBC. "By having expanded hours, it will give gardeners a chance to attend the sale on Friday and take care of their other obligations on Saturday." More than 20 vendors will be selling plants of all types, including vegetable starts, annuals, perennials, fruit trees, shrubs and trees.

Michael and Kathleen Balogh, owners of Mountain Meadows Nursery, have participated as vendors for the past two years of the sale. “Experience has brought us back again this year,” says Kathleen. “We enjoy the committee members, the Black Mountain community, the other vendors and the opportunity to share our plants, our knowledge and our passion about gardens.” Mountain Meadows Nursery will be at this year’s sale with their dwarf conifers, companion plants, hostas and ginkgos, as well as hypertufa pots and yard art made by Kathleen.

Throughout the weekend, BMBC members will be selling raffle tickets for the opportunity to win several plants, with winners drawn on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, visitors are invited to bring used plant containers for recycling behind the local library and Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will also be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Profits from the sale help to subsidize the BMBC in maintaining 20 public garden sites, 42 plant containers in the historic district, holiday decorations and the Seed Grant Award program. “Locals and visitors always look forward to this sale to find those must-have plants,” says Noyes-Brownell. “Many of the vendors have been coming to this sale for many years and even say it’s their favorite one of the year. The community and committee not only support the vendors by purchasing their plants, but many also consider them friends.”