Mars Landing Galleries Hosts Hillai Govreen Quartet

Mars Landing Galleries will present an intimate performance by the Hillai Govreen Quartet, a New York-based collaborative group led by versatile multi-instrumentalist and composer Hillai Govreen, Thursday, April 18, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The performance will be held in Mars Landing’s new Listening Room, a space that previously hosted South Arts’ Jazz Road Tour Grant recipient The David Ambrosio Quintet.

The performance marks Hillai Govreen’s first visit to North Carolina, as well as her first tour with quartet members Charles Goold (drums), Ben Meigners (bass), and Yago Vazquez (piano). The Hillai Govreen Quartet is the second Jazz Road Tour Grant recipient to perform at Mars Landing. “Since I didn’t have any prior connections in North Carolina, I explored different venues where previous grantees had performed,” Govreen says. “Mars Landing stood out to me because of its combination of live music and visual art.”

The Road Tour Grant is provided by South Arts, a nonprofit and regional arts organization, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the State Arts Agencies of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Drawing from a diverse array of influences including soundtracks, jazz standards and Brazilian music, the Hillai Govreen Quartet plays fresh compositions and unique arrangements. Seamlessly weaving together various influences, they craft a sound that is distinctly their own.

“One of the things that makes this group special is our collaborative approach,” Govreen says. “While many of the compositions are mine, each member contributes their ideas during rehearsals, shaping the arrangements and parts of the music. This collective effort adds depth to our performances and makes the interaction between us more interesting. We try to rehearse regularly regardless of what gigs we have coming up, and work a lot on trusting each other. Another thing I like about this group is we come from different backgrounds and are influenced by many types of music and art.”

Born to an American jazz saxophonist father and a Haitian immigrant mother, drummer Goold has used these influences to shape his voice and message in the jazz community. Goold has performed with a wide variety of acts across varying styles, from Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to rap icons Cam’ron, Talib Kweli and Ghostface Killah.

Meigners and Vazquez have also worked with internationally recognized artists and have both been integral parts of the New York jazz scene for decades.

“I’m really excited about bringing our music to NC and sharing it with a new audience,” Govreen says. “We’re also excited to announce the release of our single, Face Down In The Dirt, on April 20, which will be available on all streaming platforms.”

Limited tickets are still available for the April 18 performance at MarsLandingGalleries.com. Maggie B’s will be offering wine for purchase, and Meadowsweet Creamery will be serving artisan ice cream and coffee. For more information, email the gallery at contact@marslandinggalleries.com.