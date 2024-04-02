OGS Partners with Community Gardens to offer Spring Gardening Series

By Bellamy Crawford

This spring, Organic Growers School (OGS) will host a four-part Gardening Series with Peace Gardens & Market in West Asheville. The Spring Gardening Series provides high-quality, affordable, hands-on, sustainable gardening instruction specifically for the Western North Carolina bioregion.

“Since the Gardening Series was first introduced as part of OGS’ annual programs in 2014, we have tried to ensure that the series is a community-centered event, focusing not just on grower-to-grower education but the overall ways local growing enriches our lives, our neighbors and our neighborhoods,” says OGS program coordinator Megan Krintz. “To that effect, we are excited to partner with Peace Gardens & Market to have this year’s series center on community-building. By hosting the Gardening Series with Peace Gardens, OGS hopes to contribute to the ongoing community-based social justice work, resource-building and gardening education that Peace Gardens has led for years.”

Safi Martin, Peace Gardens co-founder, with local activist DeWayne Barton, has been a part of NC’s agricultural legacy for as long as she can remember. “From my childhood on the farm to today, I’ve always gardened wherever I’ve lived,” Martin says. “I know the power of growing food—no cash register at the end of the row, sharing the harvest with friends and neighbors, getting creative in the kitchen and developing new recipes for using and preserving the harvest.”

While the Gardening Series primarily focuses on introductory gardening, intermediate gardeners will find opportunities to observe helpful techniques including Peace Gardens’ tiered beds, gravity-fed water catchment, greenhouses, composting systems and native and perennial integrations. In addition, gardening instructor Laura Ruby of Ruby Ranch will be offering participant-led workshops focusing on starting seeds, planting schedules, soil amendments and sustainable pest control.

Like Martin, Ruby has been gardening since she was a child. “I moved to Asheville ten years ago and started teaching through Wild Abundance,” she says. “OGS reached out last year and invited me to teach at the Spring Gardening Series, and I loved it. It’s great offering workshops for four weeks in the spring, when everyone is ready to get their gardens going. The excitement participants bring to the series is wonderful.”

The Gardening Series class dates, topics and locations are as follows: Garden Planning and Prep (Peace Gardens & Market) on Saturday, April 13, 2-4 p.m.; Soil Management and Care (Peace Gardens & Market) on Saturday, April 20, 2-4 p.m.; From Lawn to Garden: Making the Most of Your Space (Laura Ruby’s home garden in West Asheville) on Saturday, April 27, 2-4 p.m.; and Summer Garden Management and Preservation (Peace Gardens & Market) on Saturday, May 4, 2-4 p.m.

No gardening experience is needed. Classes are $25/session. Participants can sign up for one, a few or all of the sessions; however, attending all classes is encouraged for full benefit. Registration is required. For more information about the series and to register, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org. For more information about Peace Gardens & Market, visit UrbanPeaceGardens.org.