ASAP to Host Symposium for Healthcare Professionals

By Emma Castleberry

On Saturday, August 27, Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) will host the latest installment in a series of symposia teaching healthcare professionals about the principles of Farm Fresh for Health, an ASAP program that works to address barriers that keep people from healthy, nutritious local food options. The program does this through produce prescriptions, nutrition security programs, workplace wellness, wrap-around clinical health services, farm-to-school efforts and cooking classes. The August symposium, which takes place at Hendersonville Farmers Market, will include hands-on activities and discussion about how these tools can be used to impact health outcomes. A meal will be provided by a local food partner.

“ASAP’s Farm Fresh for Health is designed to connect people to environments and activities that support healthy eating and healthy lifestyles,” says ASAP communications manager Sarah Hart. “Local food and farm interactions, such as cooking classes, farm visits, shopping at farmers markets or participating in a CSA (community supported agriculture) encourage us to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables, get outside, cook more at home and eat together with friends and families—all of which has the potential to make us a healthier, happier community.”

These symposia aim to bring healthcare professionals into the discussion and encourage their use of these tools in their own practices. “In addition to providing practical action steps for healthcare professionals, the symposium offers a chance to get outside on a farm or at a farmers markets and eat healthy, locally sourced meals together with colleagues and community members,” says Hart.

Register for the symposium or learn more at ASAPConnections.org.