Finding Unexpected Flavors in Wine

I remember watching the movie French Kiss with Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline for the first time. My favorite part was when Kate (Ryan) and Luc (Kline) are in his childhood bedroom. Luc has Kate taste wine, close her eyes, smell herbs he harvested when he was young and then taste the wine again. It was a magical scene. Her face softened as she rolled the wine around in her mouth, tasting brand new flavors. The herbs and spices she smelled brought out nuances in the wine that had not been noticeable before. I remember thinking, Wow, I want to taste wine like that.

When we have private tastings in the store, one of my favorite activities is to have each customer take a sip of wine, take a bite of buttery cheese or bittersweet chocolate and then take another sip. They see then how the wine changes—because it will. Is it better or worse? Drier or sweeter? Tart or juicy? Tannic or smooth? Then I have them take a bite of a sweet chocolate ganache or an aged cheese, after which they take another sip to discover a completely different flavor in the wine.