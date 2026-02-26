The Grapevine: Wine Classes Are a Sure Way to Gain Knowledge and Appreciation

By Gina Trippi

To learn about wine is to love wine: its place in the world and in history, and how to present particular wines at their best. At Metro Wines, our Sunday newsletter is called The Public Palate: Putting Wine in Its Place. And that, through wine education, is what we do!

But wine is about more than just place of origin. Once made, once the winemaker has completed the process of picking grapes off the vine and bottling the wine, it’s your turn to ensure the wine is all that the winemaker intended it to be in the glass. And for that, you need an interest in the process and a good teacher.

To help you get the best out of your bottle, Metro Wines owner John Kerr and wine buyer Andy Hale offer Wine Essentials through Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNC Asheville. As with many subjects, gaining knowledge of wine is a part of the process of expanding horizons.

Wine Essentials is designed to help students learn, in a fun and enjoyable way, simple guidelines used daily by the experts. Participants will be introduced to wine history, vintner techniques and pairing wine with food so that the wine is presented in all its intended splendor. And students will learn to describe wines for the purposes of ordering off of menus or shopping retail. Knowledge can help you save money and shop smarter.

Kerr says that one of the best moments in class was when he challenged those who contend they just do not like Chardonnay. Students tasted a French Burgundy, Vérizet Viré-Clessé 2023, 100-percent Chardonnay, and found they did, in fact, like it. It turns out, Kerr says, students just don’t like some California versions or lower-end Big-Box bottles. The test reflected that what students had been reacting to was the heavy use of oak and the increased buttery taste used by a number of California wineries. In contrast, the French Chardonnay is crisper and has notes of green apple, affording it slight tartness.

Chardonnay is, nevertheless, a divisive grape and Kerr would not recommend serving the varietal at weddings or events unless you know the palates and preferences of your guests or unless they are all graduates of Wine Essentials!

Kerr also proved wine can be noticeably improved with air. The class was presented with two glasses of Cabernet Sauvignon, Clos des Fous 2021, from Chile in a side-by-side comparison. One glass was from a bottle that was opened that morning to let the wine breathe. The second glass was from a bottle opened during class and served with no time to benefit from air. Kerr says students were shocked by the difference in the same bottle and unanimously preferred the bottle that had been aerated. The tasting demonstrated that air balances the wine and opens flavors, softens tannin and expresses the unique terroir.

Both Kerr and Hale agree that the class provides a broad experience that is more effective than reading a book or watching a video. The interactive nature of the class puts wine in its place in your world!

Gina Trippi is the co-owner of Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. Committed to the community, Metro Wines offers big-shop selection with small-shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.