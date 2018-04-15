Henderson County’s Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend

The three-day Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend begins on Friday, April 20, with a host of tours, tastings, dinners and events at seven cideries and wineries throughout Henderson County. “Cider, Wine & Dine provides numerous opportunities to become better acquainted with a selection of some of the finest craft cider and wine producers in the region and enjoy a bunch of great food in the process,” says Lindsay Dorrier of Bold Rock Hard Cider, which will be hosting several events over the weekend. “We thought it was a wonderful way to educate both those in our backyard, as well as attract guests from farther away that may not be as familiar with the quality of the Henderson County producers.”

Some events are casual, like the Food Truck Festival at Bold Rock Hard Cider on Saturday, April 21, while others are technical, like a blending session at Burntshirt Vinyards on Sunday, April 22. “There are more than 50 activities on the schedule, and we would love for visitors to stay overnight in the area and customize their own itinerary of events,” says Michael Arrowood of the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority. “We want visitors to see the orchards, vineyards and farm country, enjoy food pairings and tastings, have conversations with the cider and wine makers and discover the beautiful settings where those products are made.” As an added bonus, the event is scheduled during the height of apple blossom season.

Many events are free. Ticketing is available through individual venues. For more information, including a downloadable calendar of events, see visithendersonvillenc. org/cider-wine-dine-weekend.