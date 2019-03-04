8th Annual Organic Gardening Series Starts March 5

Organic Growers School (OGS) will host the 8th annual Organic Gardening Series starting on Tuesday, March 5. The six-part series will cover all aspects of growing, including planning, planting, production and pests, and will be taught by Diana Schmitt McCall, garden manager at Dr. John Wilson Community Garden and Eat Smart Black Mountain. Dr. John Wilson Community Garden features nearly 70 gardening families, more than 100 fruit and nut trees, mushroom logs, a native species trail and a biodynamic donation garden which generates 4,000 pounds of produce annually for distribution in Black Mountain.

Dr. McCall will cover a variety of garden methods during the series, including French Intensive, square foot, hugelkultur and no-till. Classes will be held every Tuesday through April 9 from 7–9 p.m. at two different locations. The classroom sessions will be held at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Asheville, while the gardening sessions will be held at Dr. John Wilson Community Garden in Black Mountain. The six classes are broken into three categories—designing, planting and managing— with a classroom session and garden session for each category. The entire series can be purchased for $135 or classes can be bought in pairs (first and second, third and fourth, fifth and sixth) for $50 a pair.

Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville is located at 36 Montford Avenue. Dr. John Wilson Community Garden is located at 99 White Pine Drive in Black Mountain. For more information or to register, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org/Gardeners/Gardening-Series.