Business of Farming Conference Offers More Than a Dozen Online Workshops

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) will host the 18th annual Business of Farming Conference virtually over the course of three days from Thursday, February 25, through Saturday, February 27. “This new digital iteration of the conference will continue to bring together regional experts and innovative farmers to learn and share key components of farm marketing, business planning and changing market opportunities,” says events coordinator Amy DeCamp. “Workshops will take place in a virtual conference platform, requiring only a computer and internet access. Even the popular Grower-Buyer Meeting will be incorporated, providing farmers and regional buyers with opportunities to meet directly about products and sourcing needs to develop business relationships.”

More than a dozen workshops will be offered, such as Direct Marketing in the Time of COVID, Optimizing Your Online Store and Planning for Meat Sales in 2021. Farmers will have a chance to get individualized support on various business topics, including legal, recordkeeping, marketing and production planning issues. Networking is an important part of the conference, which is usually a single-day, in-person event. “There will be ample opportunities for farming peers, business and agricultural professionals to engage with one another via this online format,” says DeCamp. “It’s so important to be able to connect and form supportive relationships right now, especially given the challenges that many farmers have faced during COVID-19.”

Registration is now open at ASAPConnections.org or by contacting ASAP at 828.236.1282. The cost is $115 per person, with a discount for farm partners registering together. Appalachian Grown certified farmers are also eligible for a 30 percent discount.