Explore Your Farm Dreams at Organic Growers School

Organic Growers School (OGS) will host Farm Dreams on Tuesday, November 9, from 6—9 p.m. online. The virtual course is intended for those in the exploratory stages of starting a farm and will provide practical, common-sense information for entry-level farmers.

“Farm Dreams is a great class for folks who think they want to farm to start the planning process,” says Nicole DelCogliano, director of programs and human resources for OGS. “The notion of starting a farm can be overwhelming and many don’t know where to start. We provide some basic tools and lead people on a journey to discover why they want to get into farming and if so, what do they need to consider to start the planning process.”

The course will help participants assess their resources and skills and also identify their specific farming intentions. There will also be an opportunity to network, learn about regional training opportunities and hear from successful veteran farmers. “We have two farmer panelists: one focused on community and urban farms from Virginia, and one from WNC that does rural biointensive farming,” says DelCogliano. “This is the place to start. Dedicating some initial time to your farm dream planning will save you hours and hours and, hopefully, heartache and money.”

This workshop is available on a sliding payment scale with a suggested fee of $35 to $55. Learn more and register at OrganicGrowersSchool.org/product/2021-farm-dreams.