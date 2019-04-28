Extension Master Gardeners to Host Info Tables

Plough to Pantry

Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (EMGVs) will be providing information tables at a number of tailgate markets and special events throughout Buncombe County from April through September. “EMGVs have been staffing our Info Tables for many years in support of our mission: to support, teach and encourage a diverse community of gardeners using current research-based horticulture practices,” says Pat Strang, EMGV and chairperson for the Info Table project. “We like to be available to answer all kinds of questions from new residents, gardener wanna-bes and experienced gardeners. We coach folks on soil-testing and pass out soil test kits. We help identify pests and plants. We diagnose disease and insect damage. When clients bring their questions and issues to us, we also have the opportunity to learn.”

EMGV Info Tables will be present at the North Asheville and Black Mountain tailgate markets. They will also be staffing tables at the Asheville City Market on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through September. The tables can also be found at the Montreat Native Plant Sale on Friday, April 27; the Asheville Spring Herb Fest from May 3–5; and the Black Mountain Garden Show and Sale on May 17 and 18.