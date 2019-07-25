Organic Growers School (OGS) will host a fall gardening series on the topic of preparing your garden for winter. “Because our gardening zone in WNC is 7, we can garden in all four seasons with relative ease,” says OGS executive director Lee Warren. “We want to see folks gardening all year to provide food for themselves and their families as well as gain the skills needed for self reliance. We envision a region filled with food and gardening literate residents.”

OGS has hosted a Spring Conference for 26 years and a spring gardening series for eight years. This fall series is a new program for OGS and has been added as a complement to provide gardeners with additional, seasonally specific information. The series will take place on two consecutive Tuesdays, August 13 and August 20, from 6–8 p.m. at the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden in Black Mountain. The classes will be taught by Diana McCall, who is also the manager of the garden. Topics covered in the class may include raised beds, fertilization and water, mulching systems, three-season cover cropping, harvesting tips and timelines, fall and winter pest pressure and increasing plant hardiness. “The ultimate outcome is an empowered population, successfully growing organically on a farm, home or community-garden scale, who are financially and nutritionally resourced, ready to take a seat at the political table and use their voice to advocate for more equitable, sustainable and accessible food systems and a vibrant, engaged community,” says Warren.

Dr. John Wilson Community Garden is located at 99 White Pine Drive. For more information, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org/Gardeners/Fall-Gardening.