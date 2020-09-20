OGS Homestead Dreams Online Workshop

On Saturday, October 3, Organic Growers School (OGS) will host a one-day virtual workshop on land-based living. The workshop is called Homestead Dreams and OGS acknowledges a complicated history with this wording. “It is important to note that the term ‘homesteading’ itself provides a problematic reference, as the term was coined during the Homestead Act of 1862, which led to the displacement and murder of thousands of native people,” says Agatha Hannah, director of communications and programs for OGS. “We explore homesteading in our Homestead Dreams Workshop while acknowledging its problematic history and connotations.”

Homestead Dreams will be held via Zoom Livestream from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration is $65 per person. During the workshop, participants will learn how to design a path to more self-sufficient living. This includes aspects of agriculture, renewable energy, green building, land planning and hand-made products.

The pandemic has provided a renewed awareness of the shortcomings of the industrial food system and, therefore, a new interest in the homesteading lifestyle. “The basic principles of homesteading— adopting an industrious approach to living with a bent towards a conservative and creative use of resources—can be incorporated into people’s lives at any level,” says Hannah. “Although leaving the city requires land and financial resources, which is only accessible to the privileged few, urban farming and community gardens have long been a stronghold in the fight for food sovereignty, self-empowerment and resilience.”

For more information or to register, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org.