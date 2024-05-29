La Vie en Rosé: Four Days of Fun to Support the Arts

La Vie en Rosé, a collaborative festival presented by the Art League of Henderson County, The Arts Council of Henderson County, the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra and Marked Tree Vineyard will take place from Thursday, June 6, to Sunday, June 9, on the grounds of Marked Tree Vineyard.

The festival is modeled after the Spoleto Festival in Charleston. “Charleston’s Spoleto is the American counterpart to the annual Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto, Italy,” says Diane Dean, president of the Art League. “We would love to see this event grow each year to become a ‘Spoleto in the Mountains’ on the grounds of Marked Tree Vineyard.”

The event kicks off on Thursday with a gala opening for The Art League’s juried art show from 6–9 p.m. featuring music by Jason DeCristofaro and his jazz ensemble. Tickets are $45. ​The art exhibit will remain open to public viewing throughout the weekend event. On Friday, Marked Tree will unveil two exclusive rosé wines, Sweet Ellie Mae and Chloe, in celebration of Henderson County Wine Country and National Rosé Wine Weekend. On Friday evening from 6–9 p.m., several area clothiers present L’Atelier, a fashion showcase featuring items from The Gallery at Flat Rock, American Refinery, Sanctuary and Old Lab Mercantile. VIP seating is available with prime viewing of the catwalk and a luxurious bag of goodies.

On Saturday, the Arts Council of Henderson County has curated a Latin Arts Extravaganza. “Latin art, with its vibrant colors, passionate narratives and profound social and historical themes, offers viewers an immersive experience into the soulful depths of Latin American and Hispanic cultures,” says Mel Ailiff, executive director of the Arts Council. “By presenting this event with a specific focus on Latin art, the Arts Council aims to provide a platform for voices that have historically been underrepresented, showcasing the diversity of thought, style and expression within the Latin art community.”

Activities during the Latin Art Extravaganza include a Paint Y Vino session from 1–3 p.m., during which participants create a painting inspired by Latin themes. At 6 p.m., Latin Dance Night begins with salsa lessons with Arian Martinez and Tola Sun followed by live music by David Rodriguez and the Latin Hustle beginning at 7 p.m. Latin Dance Night is a fundraiser for the Arts Council and tickets are $45.

On the final day of the festival, the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO) presents Sunset with the Symphony, a dynamic program against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains featuring the youth ensemble, a viola duet, a violin duet and a performance by WireWood, a cello and guitar duo. Music begins at 4 p.m. and tickets are $49, with proceeds going to support the HSO.

For more information and tickets, visit MarkedTreeVineyard.orderport.net/wines/events.