Organic Growers School Hosts Six-Week Spring Gardening Series

In March, Organic Growers School (OGS) launches its six-week Spring Gardening series. The course is divided into three topics—design, planting and management—with classes every Monday from March 9 through April 20, including a break on April 6. Each topic is covered with one classroom session and one hands-on gardening session. All classes are taught by Diana Schmitt McCall, manager of the Dr. John Wilson Community Garden. “I’m always delighted to learn what moments from class really impact folks and change their lives,” says McCall. “Student experience varies broadly, from absolute beginners to folks who have quite a lot of experience, but perhaps in a different climate. Garden size varies a lot, too, from container gardens on an apartment deck to dreams of a 13-acre permaculture farm.”

Participants may register for one topic, two topics or the full series. Karen Mobilia took the full series shortly after she moved to Western North Carolina, hoping to learn the foundations of growing vegetables in her back yard. “I learned more than I thought I would,” says Mobilia, who has already started prepping her back yard for the upcoming growing season. “The format used in these classes enables beginners like me to really retain the information learned. One week in the classroom and one week with hands-on learning at a community garden gave me more than an adequate idea of how to start my garden this spring.”

Classes take place at Lenoir-Rhyne University, 36 Montford Avenue in Asheville, and Dr. John Wilson Community Garden, 99 White Pine Drive in Black Mountain. To learn more or register, visit OrganicGrowersSchool.org/Gardeners/Spring-Gardening.