Shop Talks: ArtSpace Charter School

Waterfall Wise is the dance specialist at ArtSpace Charter School, where students explore science, math, social studies and language arts through the arts and technology.

Growing up, Waterfall dreamed of being a criminal justice judge. “But all I did was dance, perform and choreograph,” she says. “Dance heals me. It is innately integral to the uniqueness that is Waterfall.”

After teaching at the high school and university levels for many years, Waterfall realized the importance of introducing movement earlier in the physical, cognitive and emotional development of young students. “I strongly believe in a holistic approach to teaching,” she says.

Waterfall is inspired by her students’ “out of the box” creativity, their fearless embrace of experiential learning and their hunger to learn. “ArtSpace Charter School perpetually serves as a conduit for the quintessential learning experience for our students and for me,” she says.

ArtSpace Charter School is located at 2030 US-70 in Swannanoa. For more information, visit ArtSpaceCharter.org

